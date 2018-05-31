More than S$65,000 worth of drugs seized, 7 suspects arrested

SINGAPORE: Drugs worth more than S$65,000 were seized and seven suspected drug offenders were arrested on Wednesday (May 30), in two separate operations conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

A 43-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in Toa Payoh in the first operation.

Officers then raided his suspected hideout in a hotel room in Balestier where about 349g of heroin, 193g of Ice and 88 Ecstasy tablets were recovered, said CNB in a media release on Thursday.

It added that a 41-year-old woman arrested in the room.

Two Singaporeans, a 29-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, were later arrested near the hotel after follow-up investigations.

Their car was searched and more drugs were found - 98g of heroin, 14g of Ice and two Ecstasy tablets.



According to CNB, the 36-year-old suspect is believed to have been the intended recipient of the drugs that were earlier recovered.

During the second operation, two Singaporeans men, aged 29 and 45, were arrested at Potong Pasir Avenue 3.

The car they were in was searched and CNB said officers found 37g of Ice, 56g of cannabis, 490 Erimin-5 tablets and 46 Ecstasy tablets.

When officers raised the residence of the 29-year-old suspect, they found about 3g of cannabis, 3g of ketamine, two Ecstasy tablets, 14 Erimin-5 tablets and cash amounting to S$25,200.

A 26-year-old Singaporean woman was also arrested.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.



According to CNB, the amount of heroin that was seized during both operations could feed the addiction of about 213 drug abusers for a week. Similarly, the amount of Ice seized is enough for 139 abusers for the same duration.

