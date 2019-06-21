65 caught for offences including illegal gambling, drugs and vice-related activities

SINGAPORE: Sixty-five people were caught in several estates during an eight-day multi-agency operation earlier this month, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Jun 21).

The suspects, aged between 17 and 64, were arrested for various offences, including illegal gambling, drugs and vice-related activities, the police said in a news release.

The joint operation - which included the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Narcotics Bureau and Singapore Customs - covered areas including Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon, Hougang, Sengkang and Punggol.

During the operation, 16 men and one woman were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act. Cash worth S$2,750 as well as 14 handphones were seized.

Also arrested were a man and five woman for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities at residential units.

In another raid, 14 men and four women were arrested for alleged unlicensed moneylending activities, theft and drug-related offences.

Separately, 19 men were caught with duty-unpaid cigarettes and issued compositions sums ranging from S$500 to S$800.

Additionally, five suspects are under investigation on suspicion of scamming people online of more than S$24,000.

In addition, two massage establishments were found to have been operating without a valid licence, while two other similar establishments were found to have breached licensing conditions.

Investigations against all suspects are ongoing.

"Crime does not pay," said Commander of Ang Mo Kio Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Zhang Weihan.

"We will pursue all cases, including criminals who think they can hide behind the guise of businesses or cyberspace," he added.