66 arrested in crackdown against organised criminal group

SINGAPORE: The police arrested 61 men and five women in a crackdown against a suspected organised criminal group on Wednesday (Oct 24).

The suspects - aged between 17 and 63 - were nabbed for their suspected involvement in gang-related activities, operating of illegal gambling dens, and other criminal activities, the police said in a press release.

Officers raided 10 locations across the island during their operation, during which S$428,720 in cash, jewellery, watches, mobile phones and gambling paraphernalia were seized.

The bank accounts of those arrested have also been frozen to prevent the dissipation of suspected criminal proceeds, the police said.

“OCGs (organised crime groups) are involved in serious criminal activities and can pose a threat to Singapore’s safety and security," said Criminal Investigation Department director Florence Chua.

She also said that the operation was part of the police's ongoing efforts to disrupt and dismantle organised crime groups.

"The police will remain resolute in our enforcement efforts against such groups, so as to keep Singapore safe and secure," she said.

The operation included officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department, Special Operations Command, Bedok Police Division, Clementi Police Division and Tanglin Police Division.

The raid locations included Geylang, Sengkang, Bedok and Ang Mo Kio.

The suspects are being investigated for offences under the Organised Crime Act 2015, Common Gaming Houses Act and Societies Act.

Under the Organised Crime Act 2015, any person who is convicted of being or acting as a member of a locally linked organised crime group may be fined up to S$100,000, jailed a maximum of five years, or both.