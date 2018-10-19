66 schools, including 4 merged junior colleges, to get new principals

SINGAPORE: Principals for four merged junior colleges (JCs) were named on Friday (Oct 19), as part of the Ministry of Education's (MOE) announcement to officially appoint 66 principals in an annual reshuffle exercise.

MOE in April announced a mass restructuring of schools for 2019, among which eight JCs, 14 primary schools and six secondary schools will be paired and merged. This is the first time JCs are being merged.

According to MOE’s press release, the principals of the newly merged JCs next year will be:

Anderson Serangoon JC (merger of Anderson JC and Serangoon JC): Mr Manogaran s/o Suppiah, the current principal of Serangoon JC Jurong Pioneer JC (merger of Jurong JC and Pioneer JC): Dr Hang Kim Hoo. the current principal of Jurong JC Tampines Meridian JC (merger of Tampines JC and Meridian JC): Miss Yoong Nyok Ke Pamela, the current principal of Tampines JC Yishun Innova JC (merger of Yishun JC and Innova JC): Mr Michael Nelson De Silva, current principal of Innova JC

In addition to these four principals, MOE also announced that 10 out of the 66 school heads named will be taking up the role for the first time. Seven of them will be posted at secondary schools, and three at primary schools.

The schools that will have newly appointed principals comprise: Bedok Green Secondary, Bukit View Secondary, CHIJ Secondary School (Toa Payoh), Jurong Secondary, Nan Chiau High, Ngee Ann Secondary, Punggol Secondary, Anderson Primary, Jiemin Primary and Tampines North Primary.

The schools that will see new principals rotated from other schools include: Anglo-Chinese (Independent), Holy Innocents' High, Tanjong Katong Girls', Cedar Primary, Red Swastika and St Margaret's Primary.

"For the 56 current principals and HQ officers who will be assuming new principalship appointments, it is an affirmation of MOE’s confidence in their abilities to continue guiding our teachers and students in schools," said MOE.

"For the 10 newly appointed principals, this is an important career milestone as they assume bigger responsibilities as leaders in education."

The ministry said that the process of appointing and rotating principals allows schools to benefit from new perspectives, and enables experienced principals to share best practices across schools.

"Our principals will have the opportunity to take on new challenges, and contribute by shaping and strengthening the work of the schools that they are newly appointed to."

The principals will receive their letters of appointment at the Appointment and Appreciation Ceremony for Principals on Dec 27. Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung will be the guest-of-honour.