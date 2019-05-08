682 enforcement notices issued for pigeon feeding offences in the last 3 years

SINGAPORE: A total of 682 enforcement notices were issued for pigeon feeding offences over the past three years, said Parliamentary Secretary for National Development Sun Xueling on Wednesday (May 8).

She was responding to parliamentary questions from MP Lim Biow Chuan on the number of summons that have been issued to offenders who feed pigeons, and if there were other measures the ministry could introduce as deterrents.

Ms Sun said that the National Parks Board (NParks) currently makes use of measures such as the installing of cameras and conducting surveillance at identified feeding hotspots.

In addition, NParks also works with town councils to put up notices asking for information about feeding activities, so as to carry out enforcement operations in a more targeted manner, Ms Sun said.

Another important strategy is public education, stressed Ms Sun.

"NParks, NEA (National Environment Agency) and the Town Councils work together to educate residents about the environmental health and hygiene issues caused by pigeon feeding. This is done through advisories, posters and outreach events. The community and grassroots leaders also help to spread the message," she said.

"Agencies are also working with the Municipal Services Office to develop targeted public education messages and materials."

The NEA also works with food centres and coffee shops in HDB estates to ensure good food waste management and enforces against littering, added Ms Sun.



Pigeon feeding in a public place is an offence that carries a fine of up to S$500 under the Animals and Birds (Pigeons) Rules.

