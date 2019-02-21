6 Myanmar nationals arrested in cemetery for immigration offences

SINGAPORE: Six Myanmar nationals have been arrested at a cemetery in Choa Chu Kang for immigration-related offences, including overstaying in Singapore, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday (Feb 21).

The six men, aged between 22 and 42, were arrested during an ICA operation on Tuesday morning.



One of the men tried to flee when he saw the officers, who managed to subdue him.

The man then led the officers to their makeshift quarters in the cemetery where the other five men were found.



Makeshift quarters in the cemetery. (Photo: ICA)

The men claimed that they were working as grave diggers in the cemetery, said ICA in a news release.



Investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of overstaying or illegal entry face a jail term of up to six months and a minimum of three strokes of the cane. The penalties for illegal departure are a fine of up to S$2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both, ICA added.

