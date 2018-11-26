7,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Tuas checkpoint

Singapore

ICA cigarettes
The duty-unpaid cigarettes were concealed among the consignment declared to be oatmeal. (Photo ICA)
SINGAPORE: A total of 7,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by officers from the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) at Tuas checkpoint on Friday (Nov 23).

A Malaysia-registered lorry which was entering Singapore at about 5am was directed for further checks by an ICA officer, the authority said in a news release on Monday.

The officer had noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the lorry which was conveying a consignment declared to be oatmeal, the release added.

"During the course of checks, ICA officers uncovered 7,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed among the consignment," ICA said.

The driver of the lorry was a 38-year-old Malaysian man.

ICA cigarettes
A total of 7,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized. (Photo: ICA)

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded amounted to about S$640,500 and S$46,950 respectively.

The case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation. The vehicle used in the commission of such offences is liable to be forfeited, the authority added.

Source: CNA/mn

