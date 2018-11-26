7,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Tuas checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A total of 7,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by officers from the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) at Tuas checkpoint on Friday (Nov 23).

A Malaysia-registered lorry which was entering Singapore at about 5am was directed for further checks by an ICA officer, the authority said in a news release on Monday.

The officer had noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the lorry which was conveying a consignment declared to be oatmeal, the release added.

"During the course of checks, ICA officers uncovered 7,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed among the consignment," ICA said.

The driver of the lorry was a 38-year-old Malaysian man.



A total of 7,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized. (Photo: ICA)

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded amounted to about S$640,500 and S$46,950 respectively.



The case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation. The vehicle used in the commission of such offences is liable to be forfeited, the authority added.

