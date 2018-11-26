7,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Tuas checkpoint
SINGAPORE: A total of 7,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by officers from the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) at Tuas checkpoint on Friday (Nov 23).
A Malaysia-registered lorry which was entering Singapore at about 5am was directed for further checks by an ICA officer, the authority said in a news release on Monday.
The officer had noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the lorry which was conveying a consignment declared to be oatmeal, the release added.
"During the course of checks, ICA officers uncovered 7,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed among the consignment," ICA said.
The driver of the lorry was a 38-year-old Malaysian man.
The total duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded amounted to about S$640,500 and S$46,950 respectively.
The case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation. The vehicle used in the commission of such offences is liable to be forfeited, the authority added.