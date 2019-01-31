7 arrested for illegal transaction of marine gas oil

SINGAPORE: Seven men were arrested in Singapore waters over an illegal transaction of marine gas oil, the police said in a news release on Thursday (Jan 31).

The men, aged between 33 and 44, were arrested on Tuesday at sea off Pulau Sudong by the Police Coast Guard during a joint operation with the Maritime Port Authority.

Advertisement

Three of the men were crew members of a craft belonging to a marine service provider and another four were crew members of a foreign-registered tugboat, the police said, without specifying which country.



The crew members of the craft were believed to have taken 2.7 metric tonnes of marine gas oil without their company’s knowledge, and sold it to the tugboat crew, the police said.

The tugboat has been seized for investigations.

The three crew members of the craft will be charged in court on Thursday with criminal breach of trust as servant and the other four will be charged with dishonestly receiving stolen property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Police Coast Guard and Maritime and Port Authority take a serious view of illegal transaction of marine fuel in Singapore waters. The Police Coast Guard will continue to conduct enforcement and security checks to prevent, deter and detect such illicit activities in Singapore waters," the police said.