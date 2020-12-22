7 more arrested, suspected of being involved in rioting at Eu Tong Sen Street

SINGAPORE: Seven more people have been arrested in connection with a case of rioting with a deadly weapon along Eu Tong Sen Street on Saturday (Dec 19) night, the police said on Tuesday.

Five men were arrested over the weekend, four of whom were charged on Monday with rioting armed with a deadly weapon. The fifth man, a 30-year-old, will be charged on Tuesday with causing grievous hurt by dangerous means, the police said.

SEVEN MORE ARRESTED

Following islandwide raids, the police have arrested another six men, aged between 22 and 31, and a 22-year-old woman. All seven are suspected to be involved in the incident.

Four of the six men will be charged on Tuesday with being members of an unlawful assembly. Two other men, aged 26 and 31, are to be charged on Wednesday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means and rioting with a deadly weapon respectively.



Investigations into the 22-year-old woman's involvement are ongoing, the police said.



Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful assembly can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

Anyone found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means can be jailed for life or imprisoned for up to 15 years, and caned or fined.

Those found guilty of rioting with a deadly weapon can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

