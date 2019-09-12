7 residents arrested after 'unruly' behaviour at Singapore Boys' Home

SINGAPORE: Seven residents of the Singapore Boys' Home have been arrested after police found them behaving in an unruly manner, the authorities said on Thursday (Sep 12).

In a statement responding to queries from CNA, the police said they received a call for assistance at 10.05pm on Tuesday, which had been made "in accordance with SBH protocols".

Upon arriving at the home, they found seven residents from three dormitories behaving in "an unruly manner", flipping the beds in their dormitories and throwing objects out of their rooms, causing a "loud ruckus".

Some also damaged the televisions and basins in their rooms.

There were no injuries and SBH "was returned to normalcy" within two hours, said police, adding that the incident is under investigation.

