7 complaints from buyers on closure of Milan Furnishings

SINGAPORE: The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has received seven complaints on the closure of Milan Furnishings, it said in an alert on Tuesday (May 8).

CASE said the complaints about the furniture shop located at Gambas Crescent were made between from Apr 12 and May 7.

Most of the consumers who reported to CASE said that the delivery of their furniture had been delayed for several months.

"They recently found out that the shopfront had closed down and the business is now uncontactable," said CASE.

Consumers told CASE they had paid in full or put down a deposit for their furniture amounting to about S$14,000 in total.



The company was newly registered on Apr 12 last year, CASE added.



Affected consumers with unresolved disputes against the company may approach CASE for help via their hotline (6100 0315) or website.

