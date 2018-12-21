Land parcels in Lim Chu Kang awarded for vegetable, quail egg farming: AVA

SINGAPORE: Seven land parcels in Lim Chu Kang have been awarded to companies for vegetable and quail egg farming, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said in a media release on Friday (Dec 21).

Five land parcels for vegetable farming were awarded to three companies - LivFresh and Delish Veggies, Kok Fah Technology Farm, as well as Yili Vegetation and Trading.

Yili Vegetation and Trading was awarded the largest plot of land, comprising three parcels measuring more than 60,000 sq m in total.

Two land parcels for quail egg farming have been awarded to Chi Agri Holding and N & N Agriculture, the media release stated.

List of companies awarded land parcels for vegetable and quail egg farming. (Table: AVA)

These companies had incorporated into their proposals "productive and innovative farming systems", AVA said, such as "mobile gully systems to automate crop spacing and retrieval", "greenhouse cooling systems that can be controlled by light and temperature sensors" and quail egg farming systems with automatic feeders and egg retrieval belts.

The land parcels were tendered using the fixed price method to ensure that tenders are awarded based on the best concept proposals, instead of the highest bid prices, according to AVA. The tender was launched on Jun 26 and closed on Sep 4 this year.

"Awarding this tranche of land tenders to these productive, innovative and sustainable proposals is a major step forward for the transformation of our agriculture sector," said Mr Melvin Chow, AVA's group director for food supply resilience.

"We hope to continue to see more tenderers with productive farming systems participating in future land tranches," he added.