7 men arrested, contraband cigarettes seized in raid at Bukit Panjang

SINGAPORE: Seven men suspected of peddling duty-unpaid cigarettes were arrested in a multi-agency operation, the police said in a news release on Thursday (Mar 22).

The men were arrested in the vicinity of Zhenghua flyover in Bukit Panjang on Tuesday. The men are suspected of various immigration offences as well.

A total of 81 packets of contraband cigarettes were seized.

81 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized during the operation. (Photo: SPF)

The operation involved officers from the Singapore Police Force, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, and Singapore Customs.



Investigations against the seven men are ongoing, said police.



Advertisement