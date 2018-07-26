7 men arrested over Serangoon Road slashing incident

SINGAPORE: Seven Singaporean men were arrested on Thursday (Jul 26) over an attack on a 27-year-old man in Little India.

The suspects, aged 17 to 28, were arrested near Corporation Road and Block 26 Sin Ming Industrial Estate, the police said.

The incident took place at about 2.20pm on Wednesday at 202 Serangoon Road.

The suspects were believed to have slashed the victim on the back of his head, body, hands and legs with a kitchen knife and a samurai sword before fleeing in a car.

The victim was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Photos on social media show a man lying on the road near a bus stop, with police officers at the scene.

An eyewitness who declined to be named told Tamil Seithi that he saw four men running past Broadway Hotel and getting into a car parked by the side of the road near a fire hydrant.

