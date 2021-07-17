7-month-old baby, two men taken to hospital after accident involving overturned car along PIE

SINGAPORE: A seven-month-old baby girl and two men were taken to the hospital after a traffic accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday afternoon (Jul 17).

The accident occurred at about 12.50pm along PIE towards Tuas, before Bendemeer Road exit, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).



The accident involved five cars and one lorry, police said.

The men, aged 25 and 55, were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the baby was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

All were conscious when taken to their respective hospitals.



Police investigations are ongoing.



Photos and video footage of the accident circulating online show a car lying upside down on the second lane of the highway and at least one car with a crumpled bonnet.