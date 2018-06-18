7 MRT stations along North-South Line to close earlier in July

SINGAPORE: Seven MRT stations along the North-South Line (NSL) from Bukit Gombak to Admiralty will close earlier every Friday and Saturday starting July, SMRT said on Monday (Jun 18).

In a news release, the train operator said the stations will close at around 11pm on these days to "intensify ongoing railway maintenance and improvement works in the north-western sector of the NSL".

There will be no late openings at the stations as it has assessed that the additional engineering hours from early closures are sufficient to facilitate the works.

SMRT also said that shuttle bus service 11 will stop at designated bus stops along the stretch between the Bukit Batok and Sembawang MRT stations to pick up passengers affected by the closures.