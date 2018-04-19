7 MRT stations on North-South Line to close earlier, open later in May for maintenance work

SINGAPORE: Seven MRT stations along the North-South Line (NSL), from Khatib to Novena, will close earlier and open later on some days in May for maintenance and improvement works, train operator SMRT announced on Thursday (Apr 19).

The affected stations will close at around 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and open later at around 8am on Saturdays and Sundays in the month.

The additional hours will more than double the available time for engineering teams to conduct maintenance and rectification works along the tracks, said SMRT.

It added that during the planned closures, commuters can still travel on the NSL between Jurong East and Yishun stations, and between Newton and Marina South Pier stations.



There will also be a shuttle bus service that will ply the stretch of the NSL between Yishun and Newton MRT stations. Shuttle Bus Service 9 will stop at designated pick-up and drop-off points near the affected stations on the days when the seven stations close early and open late, SMRT said.



In addition, Express Bus Service 16 will bridge the Ang Mo Kio and Serangoon MRT stations, providing commuters with a direct connection to the North East Line and Circle Line.

SMRT advised commuters to check for station-specific timings on the website of SMRT trains as well as on its social media platforms, as the timing of the first and last trains departing the affected stations may vary. It also reminded commuters to cater for additional travel time when using the shuttle bus services.

