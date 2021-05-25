7 new MOE kindergartens to open in 2024 and 2025

SINGAPORE: A total of seven new Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens will open in 2024 and 2025, said the ministry on Tuesday (May 25).

All seven kindergartens will be located within primary schools and offer Kindergarten Care services, each offering about 100 to 120 Kindergarten 1 (K1) places. Five of the new kindergartens will open in 2024 and another two will open in 2025.



Advertisement

Advertisement

With the new kindergartens, there will be a total of 57 MOE kindergartens by 2025, providing about 7,900 K1 places.

Information on the partner Early Years Centres at the seven new kindergartens, if any, will be made available at a later date, said MOE.



The five new kindergartens opening in 2024 are:

MOE Kindergarten @ Casuarina (Casuarina Primary School, 30 Pasir Ris Street 41, Singapore 518935) MOE Kindergarten @ Tanjong Katong (Tanjong Katong Primary School, 10 Seraya Road, Singapore 437259) MOE Kindergarten @ Yangzheng (Yangzheng Primary School, 15 Serangoon Avenue 3, Singapore 556108) MOE Kindergarten @ Punggol (Punggol Primary School, 61 Hougang Avenue 8, Singapore 538787) MOE Kindergarten @ South View (South View Primary School, 6 Choa Chu Kang Central, Singapore 689762)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two new kindergartens opening in 2025 are MOE Kindergarten @ Elias Park (Elias Park Primary School, 11 Pasir Ris Street 52, Singapore 518866) and MOE Kindergarten @ Hougang (Hougang Primary School, 1 Hougang St 93, Singapore 534238).



MOE kindergartens also work closely with the primary schools they are sited within, which further supports the child's transition from kindergarten to Primary 1.



Registration for admission to K1 for the new MOE kindergartens will take place in February of the year prior to its opening.

For the kindergartens opening in 2024, the registration exercise will take place in February 2023. It will be open to Singapore citizens and permanent resident children born between Jan 2, 2019 and Jan 1, 2020 (both dates inclusive).

Advertisement

Registration for kindergartens opening in 2025 will take place in February 2024. It will be open to Singapore citizens and permanent resident children born between Jan 2, 2020 and Jan 1, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

"More details on the registration exercise will be released in early 2023 and 2024 for the new MOE kindergartens opening in 2024 and 2025 respectively," said the ministry.

For parents who require a full-day care service for their child, KCare services are available in all school-based MOE kindergartens from Mondays to Fridays, 7am to 7pm.