7 new MOE kindergartens to open in 2023

SINGAPORE: Seven new Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens will open in 2023, the ministry said on Saturday (Aug 22).

All seven will be located within primary schools. With around 120 Kindergarten 1 (K1) places at each new kindergarten, a total of 7,200 K1 places will be available at the 50 MOE kindergartens operational by 2023.

The ministry added there are plans for more. "This is part of our planned expansion to have at least 60 MKs (MOE kindergartens) by 2025, to provide parents with more choices for quality and affordable pre-school places," said MOE.

The seven new kindergartens are:

MOE Kindergarten @ Yishun (Yishun Primary School, 500 Yishun Ring Road, Singapore 768679) MOE Kindergarten @ Alexandra (Alexandra Primary School, 2A Prince Charles Crescent, Singapore 159016) MOE Kindergarten @ Bendemeer (Bendemeer Primary School, 91 Bendemeer Road, Singapore 339948) MOE Kindergarten @ Fengshan (Fengshan Primary School, 307 Bedok North Road, Singapore 469680) MOE Kindergarten @ Temasek (Temasek Primary School, 501 Bedok South Avenue 3, Singapore 469300) MOE Kindergarten @ Princess Elizabeth (Princess Elizabeth Primary School, 30 Bukit Batok West Avenue 3, Singapore 659163) MOE Kindergarten @ Shuqun (Shuqun Primary School, 8 Jurong West Street 51, Singapore 649332)

All seven new kindergartens will collaborate with Early Years Centres, operated by PCF Sparkletots, to offer kindergarten care services.

All eligible Singapore citizen and permanent resident Nursery 2 children enrolled at these Early Years Centres will be offered a K1 place in a partner MOE kindergarten nearby.



Places will also be available for children who do not come from these Early Years Centres.

Registration for admission to K1 in 2023 for the seven new MOE kindergartens will take place in February 2022. The registration exercise will be open to Singapore citizens and permanent resident children born between Jan 2, 2018 and Jan 1, 2019 (both dates inclusive).

Details of the exercise will be released in early 2022.