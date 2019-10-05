7 Singaporean hikers rescued from Indonesia’s Mount Raung after forest fires

SINGAPORE: Seven Singaporeans were among 13 climbers rescued from Mount Raung in Indonesia on Saturday (Oct 5) after they were trapped overnight by forest fires.

The hikers became trapped after forest fires broke out in the area around 6pm Indonesia time on Friday, making the paths inaccessible.

Indonesia's National Disaster Management Authority told CNA that a joint search and rescue task force of 25 men was sent to rescue the group on Friday night.

The 13 hikers were evacuated on Oct 5, 2019. (Photo: Twitter/BASARNAS)

In addition to the seven Singaporean hikers, the group comprised two guides, two porters and two Indonesian climbers, Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) said in a statement.

Before the evacuation began, rescue personnel gave medical assistance to several hikers who had sustained mild burns and abrasions. The hikers were also given breakfast and opportunities to rest, the agency said.

Further medical checks were also conducted after the evacuation was completed.

A hiker receives medical treatment. (Photo: Twitter/BASARNAS)

The seven departed for Surabaya around 2pm Singapore time on Saturday are expected to arrive in Singapore in the evening.