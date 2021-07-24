7 taken to hospital after fire, multiple vehicle accident along CTE

SINGAPORE: Seven people were taken to hospital on Friday (Jul 23) evening following a fire and an accident involving multiple vehicles along the Central Expressway (CTE).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the road traffic accident along the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) after Cavenagh Road exit at about 9.20pm.



Upon arrival, all lanes were heavily congested and a car was "completely engulfed in flames", said SCDF.

"The accident involved two cars, a lorry and two motorcycles," SCDF added.



Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighters at the scene of the accident along the CTE. (Photo: SCDF/Facebook)

A lorry and two motorcycles were also found turned on their sides. No one was trapped, added SCDF.

SCDF Emergency Medical Services personnel assessed seven people for injuries.

At the same time, SCDF paramedics administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a person who had no pulse and was not breathing.

The paramedics also performed CPR on that person while en route to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where the other injured people were also taken.

Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighters at the scene of the accident along the CTE. (Photo: SCDF/Facebook)

Firefighters extinguished the blaze with fire extinguishers, two compressed air foam backpacks and two water jets.



Mr Yasuhito Chua, an eyewitness, told CNA that the incident took place near the back of The Centrepoint shopping mall and the Holiday Inn hotel.



The 20-year-old, who saw the accident site from his residence, said the incident caused a traffic jam. The fire was extinguished at about 10pm, he added.



A fire along the Central Expressway (CTE) is seen on Jul 23, 2021. (Image: Yasuhito Chua)

