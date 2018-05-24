7-year-old boy 'seriously injured' in Choa Chu Kang Ave 5 bus accident

SINGAPORE: A seven-year-old boy sustained serious injuries on Thursday (May 24) after he was trapped under a bus following an accident along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at around 9.10am. SCDF used lifting equipment to rescue the boy from under the bus before taking him to the National University Hospital (NUH).



Charlie Lim told Channel NewsAsia that he saw the boy being extricated from under the bus.

He added that the boy's mother was by the side of the bus and in a state of shock. She was being comforted by several friends and police officers.



SMRT alerted at 10.15am on the SMRT Connect app that bus service 983 will skip three bus stops along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5 and Avenue 6 due to an accident.