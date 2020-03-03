New scheme to help mid-career professionals get tech jobs while undergoing training

SINGAPORE: A new programme aims to provide mid-career Singaporeans with a tech-related job while they upskill or reskill, it was announced on Tuesday (Mar 3).

The initiative, called the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) Mid-Career Advance programme, works on a co-funding basis with participating companies.

The programme falls under the Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) TeSA initiative.

TeSA is a tripartite effort between the Government, industry, and the National Trades Union Congress to equip workers with digital skills, and place them in jobs in the ICT sector.

Singaporeans aged 40 and above can apply to the programme, regardless of whether they have an information and communications technology (ICT) background.

"Our aim is to lessen the friction that gets in the way of mature workers being able to benefit from opportunities bring created in the tech sectors or fast growing tech areas," said Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran in his Committee of Supply speech on Tuesday.

"We want to on the one hand make it easier for employers to bring these workers into their team, lessening some of the initial costs that might get in the way and at the same time, enable workers to bridge into these roles with the appropriate training."

The new programme benefits both participating companies as well as individuals, said Mr Iswaran.

Companies that participate in the programme will receive Government subsidies to partially offset training costs and salaries, and benefit from access to a bigger pool of local talent, said Mr Iswaran.

Individuals, on the other hand, will benefit from being employed, while gaining exposure, training, and mentorship for up to 24 months, he added.

Ten companies have committed to participating in the programme so far, said Mr Iswaran.

The government will invest S$70 million for the initial job placements under the programme as a start.

Together, these companies have identified about 500 tech jobs covering a variety of roles from business analyst to software developer, and are required to commit to hire each trainee for up to two years.

Over the next two to three years, the target will be to place another 2,000 Singaporeans in the programme.

The programme will comprise a combination of instructor-led training, on-the-job training, mentorship, and where relevant, overseas attachments.

IMDA will support companies in the development of the programme through a "collaborative effort", and will introduce third-party training partners where needed as well as "imparting best practices from more progressive tech hirers", said MCI.

"Through this programme, mid-career professionals have the assurance of being employed in a paid job while attending structured, company-led training for in-demand skills and gaining experience in a tech role," said MCI.

"Upon completion, they will acquire in-demand tech skills and experience to tap into the good careers that the infocomm sectors offers."