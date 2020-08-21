About 70 people evacuated after fire breaks out at HDB flat in Tampines

SINGAPORE: About 70 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a Housing and Development Board flat at Tampines Avenue 4 on Friday (Aug 21).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze at Block 809 Tampines Avenue 4 at about 1.15pm, and the fire involved contents in the kitchen of a unit on the 12th floor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"SCDF extinguished the fire using one water jet," said the authority.



About 70 residents were evacuated from the neighbouring units and they have since returned to their homes.

"About two people self-evacuated from the affected unit prior to the arrival of SCDF," said the authority, adding that there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said SCDF.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Footage of the incident showed black smoke coming out of the top floor of the block. Flames could also be seen from the flat's window.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

