70 people under police investigation for breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE: Seventy people are under investigation for not complying with COVID-19 safe distancing measures, the police said on Sunday (May 16).

On May 7, the police were informed about a gathering at a Greenwood Avenue home. Officers found 19 men and 10 women mingling, drinking and singing inside the unit.

A 23-year-old man repeatedly hurled vulgarities at the officers and was arrested for using abusive language towards a public servant, the police said. A 40-year-old man was also arrested for the possession of substances believed to be controlled drugs.

In a separate incident the same day, the police said they were attending to a dispute at an industrial unit along Kaki Bukit Road when loud music was heard coming from another unit.

Nine men and six women were allegedly found drinking and singing inside the unit.

On May 14, the police were tipped off to a gathering in a Jalan Bukit Merah office unit. Officers found 19 men and 7 women mingling, drinking and singing inside.

In all three incidents, public entertainment and liquor were believed to be supplied without a valid licence, the police said. Karaoke equipment, alcohol and party accessories were seized as case exhibits.

The operators of the three units are under investigation for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015. The offences of providing public entertainment and liquor without a valid licence carry a fine of up to S$20,000 each.

Those convicted of not complying with COVID-19 safe distancing measures face jail time of up to six months, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

“Members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously,” the police said, warning that those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with under the law.

