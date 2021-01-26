70 students experienced unexplained ‘eye irritation’ at Springdale Primary School, investigations ongoing

SINGAPORE: About 70 students at Springdale Primary School experienced “eye irritation” on Monday (Jan 25), the school said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that it is unable to "ascertain the cause of the incident".



The school, which is located at Anchorvale, said that it “immediately attended to the students and alerted their parents”.



Some students sought medical attention and classrooms have since been “thoroughly cleaned and ventilated”, said the school.

Most of the affected students returned to school on Tuesday while a few of them are resting at home.

The school added that it will continue to closely monitor the well-being of those affected.



“The school is working with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.”



CNA has reached out to the Ministry of Health and the National Environment Agency.