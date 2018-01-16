700 cases of popping floor tiles reported in first half of January: HDB

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Tuesday (Jan 16) said there have been 700 reported cases of dislodged tiles in the first half of January.

Among the cases, close to half involved tiles installed by the flat owners, while the rest were installed by HDB.

It added that the increase in incidents "is consistent with the experience of previous years" during the colder months.

"Dislodgement of tiles occurs due to natural deterioration and differential thermal expansion or contraction of the tiles, which results in a loss of adhesion between the tiles and the screed surface over time," said HDB.

It also said that significant changes in temperature can "cause more stress to be built up" beneath the tiles, contributing to the loss of adhesion.



"For units with tiles laid by HDB, we will continue to offer goodwill repairs for the tiles up to 15 years," it said.

"This exceeds the industry standard of a one-year Defect Liability Period. HDB will also assist all affected residents to inspect their flats, lay protective sheets over the affected tiles and provide a list of repair contractors whom they can engage."



In recent days, residents in various parts of Singapore have reported a spate of tile-popping incidents. HDB had said that for advice on repair work, homeowners can call its branch hotline at 1800-225-5432.