71-year-old man who asked another man on the MRT for sex pleads guilty to harassment

The elderly man was on his way home after having drinks in Chinatown.

SINGAPORE: A 71-year-old man accused of sexually harassing and slapping another man on the MRT pleaded guilty to his offences on Friday (Apr 20).

Gan Thean Soo asked 25-year-old American De Marini Joseph Flynn to have sex with him and also slapped him. He admitted to harassment and assault charges.

According to court documents, Gan And Mr De Marini were on a North-East Line train headed toward Punggol when the victim suddenly noticed Gan staring at him. He ignored Gan, but the elderly man approached him.

“I like you. I am gay,” he said, according to court documents. He then propositioned Mr De Marini, who was with a female friend.

A video of the incident, which happened in April last year, was uploaded online by Mr De Marini, and shared widely.

Gan, who was heading home after having drinks at Chinatown, insisted Mr De Marini was gay, and uttered vulgarities, even after the American said he was not gay.

Gan started touching Mr De Marini, who advised him against it. At this point, a fellow commuter took Gan aside, court documents show. Gan told the commuter that he “drank a lot”, and went to continue talking to Mr De Marini again. This time, he asked if he could kiss the American.

At one point, Gan suddenly leaned forward towards Mr De Marini, before slapping him. Mr De Marini did not retaliate.

Commuters then intervened. Subsequently, Gan, Mr De Marini and his friend alighted at Serangoon MRT station. Two days after the incident, Mr De Marini made a police report. Gan was arrested the next day.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Gan could be jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$5,000.