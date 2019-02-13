73-year-old man jailed after trying to bribe, pushing Traffic Police officer

SINGAPORE: A 73-year-old Singaporean man was jailed and fined on Wednesday (Feb 13) for attempting to bribe a Traffic Police officer who had caught him speeding, and then pushing the officer when his offer was turned down.

Tang Joo Yong @ Peter Tang pleaded guilty to corruptly offering gratification to a police officer, as well as to using criminal force against a public servant, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and the police said in a joint press release.

He also admitted to driving while under disqualification, using a vehicle without insurance coverage, speeding and permitting driving without a licence.

On Apr 10 last year, Tang was stopped by Traffic Police Sergeant David Yap for speeding.

When the officer told Tang he would have to issue him with a summons for speeding, Tang tried to bribe him with two S$50 notes.

"The bribe was rejected by Sgt Yap, who then sought Tang’s cooperation to be placed under arrest," said CPIB and the police. "Tang walked away and subsequently pushed Sgt Yap on his chest area with both hands."

The officer also found that Tang had been driving while under disqualification, said the authorities, adding that it was not the first time he had been caught doing so.

In addition, Tang also committed offences including using a vehicle without insurance coverage and taking and driving away a vehicle without the owner's consent, said the authorities.

They also flagged a separate incident in October 2017, when Tang let another man, Manoharan Sivanatham, drive a vehicle owned by him without a valid driving license.

On Wednesday, Tang was sentenced to jail for 14 months and 10 weeks, and fined S$1,300.

He has also been disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for life with effect from Wednesday.

Three offences of permitting the use of a motor vehicle without coverage, taking and driving away a vehicle without the owner’s consent and using a vehicle without vehicle insurance were taken into consideration during Tang’s sentencing.

The CPIB also commended Sgt Yap on his "act of integrity and honesty", and encouraged members of the public to follow his example should they be offered bribes.

