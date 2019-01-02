More than 7,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized by ICA

SINGAPORE: More than 7,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized last Thursday (Dec 27) from a Singapore-registered truck at the Pasir Panjang Scanning Station.

The goods were discovered after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers conducted checks on the truck carrying a 20-foot container.

Advertisement

The container where duty-unpaid cigarettes were found within the consignment declared as “rockwool insulations”. (Photo: ICA)

Officers had noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the consignment declared as "rockwool insulations", said ICA.



During the checks, they found 7,498 cartons and 16 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in the consignment within the container.

The case was then handed over to the Singapore Customs for further investigations.



Advertisement

Advertisement

According to ICA, the total duty evaded was about S$640,460 and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded about S$46,940.

"The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers, cargo and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband," said the authority.

