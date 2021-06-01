Mandatory COVID-19 tests start for residents at Yishun, Hougang HDB blocks

SINGAPORE: Mandatory COVID-19 tests began for residents of three housing blocks in Yishun and Hougang on Tuesday (Jun 1).

Residents of Block 745 Yishun Street 72 were being tested after the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday that there was "likely COVID-19 transmission" in the block.

Six COVID-19 cases have been identified in the block, spread over two different households. Subsequent wastewater testing detected COVID-19 viral fragments in the block, said the ministry.

Testing was scheduled to take place at the void deck from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Member of Parliament Faishal Ibrahim said residents he spoke to on Monday were "concerned but calm, understanding the need for the swab".

All residents of Block 745 Yishun Street 72 have to undergo mandatory swab tests after six COVID-19 cases were detected there. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Residents of Block 745 Yishun Street 72 undergoing a COVID-19 swab test on Jun 1, 2021. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Residents of Blocks 501 and 507 Hougang Avenue 8 will also undergo the mandatory COVID-19 tests.

This was announced after traces of the virus were found in wastewater samples taken from those blocks. No confirmed cases had yet to be identified in the blocks, said MOH on Monday.

Mandatory COVID-19 swab tests at Block 507 Hougang Avenue 8 on Jun 1, 2021. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Residents queue up to get tested for COVID-19 at Block 507 Hougang Avenue 8 on Jun 1, 2021. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

The Hougang residents were scheduled to get tested at the void deck of Block 507 between 9am and 4pm from Tuesday to Thursday.

MP Gerald Giam said an extra round of cleaning and wipe-down with disinfectant was conducted for the blocks after the announcement.

"We are actually fortunate that the authorities have detected viral fragments in the sewage so that early action can be taken to swab every resident and identify the source of infection," he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Residents queue up to get tested for COVID-19 at Block 507 Hougang Avenue 8 on Jun 1, 2021. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

A resident at the mandatory COVID-19 swab tests site at Block 507 Hougang Avenue 8 on Jun 1, 2021. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

As of Tuesday, a total of five public housing blocks had been put through or were undergoing mandatory tests.

Residents of another block in Hougang Avenue 8, Block 506, underwent testing on May 21 and May 22 after MOH said COVID-19 cases were detected there.

Residents of Block 559 Pasir Ris Street 51 were also tested for COVID-19 on May 23 and May 24 after cases were detected in households living in the block.

