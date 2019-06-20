More than 75,000 e-scooters registered ahead of June deadline: LTA

SINGAPORE: More than 75,000 e-scooters have been registered ahead of a Jun 30 deadline that would make it illegal for anyone to "ride, cause or permit another person to ride" an unregistered device on public paths.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Jun 20) that about 85 per cent of the registrants are Singaporeans, with a majority of 73 per cent between the ages of 21 and 50.



Less than 5 per cent of those who registered their e-scooters are aged between 16 and 20, and 22 per cent are 51 and above.

"This highlights the diverse groups of people who have found such devices to be beneficial and convenient, especially for short journeys and first and last mile connectivity to our public transport nodes and amenities," said LTA in a press release.

Online registration of e-scooters began on Jan 2. A registered e-scooter must have an LTA Registration Mark and an Identification Mark bearing a unique registration number.

From Jul 1, those who ride unregistered e-scooters on public paths may be fined up to S$2,000 and/or jailed for up to three months.

"The e-scooter registration regime aims to deter reckless riding and facilitate enforcement efforts against errant riders, to improve public safety for all path users," said LTA.

LTA also thanked the public for their feedback on hotspot locations that "helped with enforcement efforts against errant PMD (personal mobility device) riders", adding that it was working on an enhancement to its MyTransport.SG app to make it "easier and more convenient" for people to take a photo or video and "report such feedback directly".

More than 2,500 active mobility-related offences were recorded between May and December last year following the introduction of stricter rules on PMDs, and the use of shared paths and roads under the Active Mobility Act.

MOTORISED PMDS MUST MEET FIRE SAFETY STANDARDS BY 2021

All motorised PMDs on public paths must be certified to the UL2272 standard from Jan 1, 2021.

The UL2272 certificate for PMDs, which include devices like e-scooters and hoverboards, aims “to improve public safety and minimise the risk of fire incidents”, said LTA.



The UL2272 standard was first published by US-based company Underwriters Laboratories for hoverboards in the US in November 2016, but its scope has since been extended to cover all types of motorised PMDs.

It will also be an offence for retailers to sell and lease non-UL2272 certified PMDs for use on public paths. First-time offenders may be fined up to S$5,000 and/or jailed up to three months.

LTA will no longer accept the registration and/or transfer of registration of non-UL2272 certified PMDs from Jul 1, 2019. Those who have registered theirs may continue using them until Dec 31, 2020.



Mr Denis Koh, chairman of Big Wheel Scooters Singapore and an Active Mobility Advisory Panel member, said: “I believe the registration of e-scooters, together with other regulations such as mandatory speed limits, can help to enhance the safety of riders and members of the public.

"I know of many e-scooter owners who have already registered their devices, and I encourage those who have not done so to register before the deadline.

"A majority of our riders are responsible and practice safe riding. We should not let the actions of a few irresponsible ones tar the image of the broader community," he said.

