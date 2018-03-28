78-year-old woman fights off armed robber at convenience store

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Mar 28) for allegedly attempting to rob an elderly woman with a penknife, the police said in a news release.

The police received a report on Wednesday afternoon that the man, holding a penknife, had demanded money from a 78-year-old woman manning a convenience store along Tyrwhitt Road in Jalan Besar.

The woman put up a struggle and the man eventually fled without managing to get any money. The woman was not injured.

The police arrested the man along Lavender Street about five hours after the report was made. They also seized a penknife.

The man will be charged on Thursday with attempted armed robbery. If convicted, he could be jailed for between two and seven years and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.