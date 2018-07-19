8 arrested, nearly 1kg of synthetic cannabis seized in CNB raid

SINGAPORE: Eight people were arrested and 990g of synthetic cannabis was seized on Wednesday (Jul 18) during a raid by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The suspects, all Singaporean men, are aged between 25 and 55, said CNB in a news release on Thursday.

Some items and synthetic cannabis seized during the CNB operation on Jul 18. 2018. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

CNB officers were deployed to Bukit Batok Steet 34 on Wednesday afternoon to observe a 33-year-old suspected drug trafficker, who was believed to be dealing in synthetic cannabis.

He was seen meeting up with another suspect, a 47-year-old male, inside a car.

After the two men parted, CNB officers tailed the 47-year-old to Norris Road in Little India, where he was arrested upon alighting from his car.

About 506g of powder believed to be a New Psychoactive Substance (NPS) was found on the rear car seat.

A search of the suspect's hideout in Norris Road also revealed 595g of vegetable matter believed to be synthetic cannabis, 10 litres of acetone and a stained container.

Three other suspected drug abusers, aged 32, 41 and 42, were also arrested within the unit.

One of the suspects, the 32-year-old, put up a violent struggle during the arrest and had to be restrained with force.

About 506g of powder was found on the rear seat of a car at Norris Road. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old suspect CNB officers were observing was arrested at Bukit Batok West Avenue 7 while two of his suspected drug associates, aged 47 and 55, were arrested at Jurong West Street 93.

A search of a property belonging to the two suspects turned up 22g of powder believed to be NPS and 188g of synthetic cannabis.

A 25-year-old suspected drug abuser who had approached the unit just before CNB's raid was also arrested.

About 207g of "vegetable matter" believed to be synthetic cannabis was found in unit at Bukit Batok Street 34. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Another 807g of powder believed to be NPS, 207g of vegetable matter suspected to be synthetic cannabis and 2 litres of liquid believed to be acetone were also seized at the 33-year-old suspect's unit at Bukit Batok Street 34.

Investigations on all the suspects are ongoing.