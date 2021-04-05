8 people fined total of S$172,500 for illegally selling e-vaporisers online

SINGAPORE: Eight people were convicted between November and February for selling electronic vaporisers (e-vaporisers) and related components online, with total fines amounting to S$172,500.

One person, a repeat offender, was also jailed.

Authorities also seized e-vaporisers and related components worth than S$50,000, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a news release on Monday (Apr 5).

The eight people, aged between 26 and 41 years old, had purchased the e-vaporisers from overseas suppliers and sold them illegally on various social media and e-commerce platforms, it added.

A ninth offender, 25-year-old Chia Wen Zhe, was also fined S$500 for possessing an e-vaporiser.

Authorities seized more than S$50,000 worth of e-vaporisers and related components. (Photo: Health Sciences Authority)

PRODUCTS SOLD THROUGH ONLINE PLATFORMS

The repeat offender, Akmal Syafiq Bin Marzuki, was sentenced to a week in jail in addition to a S$61,000 fine for repeated offences related to importing, advertising and selling e-vaporisers and related components.



The 33-year-old would import his stocks from overseas and post images of the items online, HSA said.

“He used four accounts on two online platforms, Instagram and Carousell, to advertise and arrange for the sale of e-vaporisers, components of e-vaporisers and e-liquids with nicotine,” it added.

“His illegal activities online were detected and disrupted by HSA officers.”

Another offender also used Carousell to sell e-vaporisers.

Sarah Davinia Ng See Mun, 32, initially sold other items on the platform before selling e-vaporisers to "earn higher profits", said HSA.

She had sold e-vaporisers marketed as “Shisha Time Disposable Electronic Hookahs” in several flavours – including menthol, blueberry, grape and strawberry – through Carousell and messaging app WhatsApp, where interested buyers would send her messages.

The supplies were obtained from overseas, HSA said, adding that Ng had operated the business with her husband, who had helped in delivering the products to customers since February 2019.

Their activities were detected by HSA and Ng was apprehended on Mar 11 the same year. She was convicted in December last year and fined S$11,000. A warning was also issued to her husband for assisting her in the delivery of prohibited products to customers.

The full list of offenders are as follows:



Those who are convicted for the sale, possession for sale, import or distribution of e-vaporisers and related components may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both for the first offence. Those who reoffend may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed up to one year or both.

Forty-three people have been prosecuted for such offences between Jan 1, 2018 and Feb 28, 2021, HSA said, adding that the highest fine meted out so far was S$99,000 in 2019 for the illegal sale of these prohibited items.

Those who possess, purchase or use these items can be fined up to S$2,000 per offence if convicted. More than 2,500 people have been caught for such offences between Feb 1, 2018 and Feb 28, 2021, HSA said.