8 retailers get licences suspended for selling cigarettes to underage customers

SINGAPORE: Eight retailers had their tobacco retail licences suspended for six months after they were caught selling cigarettes to persons under the minimum legal age of 20, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Wednesday (Nov 11).

They were caught through ground surveillance and enforcement activities conducted by HSA.

The eight retailers are all first-time offenders and were suspended between July and September this year.

They include: Sin Tong Hong Eating House at 429A Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4, Fresh Foods Supermarket at 727 Clementi West Street 2, G&G Gambas at 50 Gambas Crescent and HNH at 481 Tampines Street 44.





(Photos: Health Sciences Authority)

They also include: Happy Grocer Trading at 347 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, Reshmi Mini Mart at 856 Tampines Street 82, Superluck Food Court at 440 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 and U Stars Supermarket at 261 Punggol Way.

(Photos: Health Sciences Authority)

The outlets are not allowed to sell tobacco products during their six-month suspension periods.

“HSA takes a stern approach towards errant retailers and will not hesitate to take prosecution actions against them,” the agency said.

“Tobacco retail licensees are reminded that they are responsible for all transactions of tobacco products taking place at their outlets, as well as the actions of their employees.

“Sellers take the risk of contravening the laws if they assess the age of the buyer by mere physical appearance instead of asking for the buyer’s Identity Card or other forms of photo identification.”

The minimum legal age to use, possess or buy tobacco products was raised to 20 on Jan 1 this year, and will be raised again to 21 from next year. The minimum legal age last year was 19.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, anyone caught selling tobacco products to persons below the minimum legal age may be fined up to S$5,000 for the first offence, and up to S$10,000 for the second or subsequent offence.

The outlet’s tobacco retail licence will also be suspended for six months for the first offence and revoked for the second offence.

If any outlet is found selling tobacco products to underage customers in school uniform or those below 12 years of age, the tobacco retail licence will be revoked, even at the first offence.

HSA said that 110 tobacco retail licences were suspended and 16 were revoked between 2015 and September this year.