S$80 million top-up to support productivity in healthcare sector: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE: The Government will inject another S$80 million into the Healthcare Productivity Fund over the next three years, in order to continue its progress in improving productivity in the sector, said Senior Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat in Parliament on Wednesday (Mar 7).

In his speech at his ministry's Committee of Supply debate, Mr Chee said that this round of funding will focus on improving the work of nursing and support care staff in the acute and community care setting.

For the acute sector, MOH will partner hospitals to introduce productivity solutions in areas such as vital signs monitoring, care documentation, patient transfer and care supplies management.

For the community care sector, MOH will collaborate with operators to develop process blueprints for operational excellence, adopt assistive equipment and technologies for care. It will also look at further expanding demand aggregation and bulk procurement of products and services to achieve economies of scale.

A new supply chain agency will be formed to pool supply chain resources and functions of the three healthcare clusters.

The Healthcare Productivity Fund, launched in 2012, has supported more than 250 projects in over 70 public and community care organisations.

The projects ranged from workflow and role redesign, bulk procurement and adoption of assistive equipment to IT deployment and skills training.