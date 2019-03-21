81-year-old bird shop owner fined over 'filthy' cages: AVA

SINGAPORE: An 81-year-old bird shop owner has been fined S$2,000 for breaching pet shop licensing conditions, after cages at the shop were found littered with leftover food and bird’s droppings.

An unannounced routine check on Lee Ah Leng Bird Shop on Jun 27 last year found two bird cages in "filthy condition", said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) in a press release on Thursday (Mar 21).

The shop is located at Sims Avenue.

“The cages were littered with leftover food and bird’s droppings,” AVA said in its media release.

It added that the licensee, Lee Chwee Leong, had breached pet shop licensing conditions by “failing to ensure that the bird cages were kept clean and dry”.

Those found guilty of the offence may be fined up to S$5,000, according to AVA.

“While AVA continues to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and enforced, the public can play a part to ensure observance of standards by pet shops,” AVA said.

The public may report errant pet shops to AVA at 1800-476-1600.