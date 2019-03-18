82-year-old dies after accident at Marine Parade junction

SINGAPORE: An 82-year-old woman died in hospital from injuries sustained in an accident on Monday (Mar 18) at the junction of Marine Parade Road and Amber Road.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 12.30pm.

"The pedestrian, an 82-year-old woman was unconscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where she subsequently succumbed to her injuries," police said.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, is assisting in investigations.



An eye-witness said the 82-year-old woman was flung into the air and hit her head on the windshield of the car. (Photo: Sandra Decasper)

According to a witness, the car mounted the kerb and hit the woman, who was on the pavement at the time.

"It was an horrific scene because of the violence of the hit," said another witness.

Both witnesses, who are residents at the nearby Silversea condominium, said the woman was flung into the air by the impact, and hit her head on the windshield of the car.

She was said to be bleeding profusely from the head.

The witnesses, along with other residents, kept the woman company while waiting for the ambulance and police to arrive.



The witnesses said the residents of Silversea condominium have written to both the Land Transport Authority and the condominium management to appeal for safety measures to be taken.

Residents of Silversea condominium, including the witnesses, say they have written to both the LTA and the condominium management to appeal for safety measures to be installed. (Photo: Sandra Decasper)

