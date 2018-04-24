86 Justices of the Peace appointed by President Halimah Yacob

SINGAPORE: Eighty-six Justices of the Peace were appointed by President Halimah Yacob on Tuesday (Apr 24).

Of these, 44 were appointed for their first term, while 42 were re-appointed for the second or third term.

They join the 99 Justices of the Peace currently serving, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a press release.

This brings the total number of Justices of the Peace to 185.

Justices of the Peace are "outstanding Singaporeans who have made significant contributions in their professions, the public service, social services and the community at large," said MHA.

They serve as visiting justices of Singapore's prisons, volunteer court mediators in the State Courts, or marriage solemnisers appointed through the Registry of Marriages.

They may also perform the duties of the Magistrate conferred on them by any written law, added MHA.

Justices of the Peace are appointed by the President under Section 11 of the State Courts Act.

The 86 Justices of the Peace appointed or re-appointed on Tuesday will serve a term of five years, starting Tuesday.