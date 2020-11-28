87 drug suspects nabbed in island-wide operation, including 16-year-old; drugs worth S$400,000 seized

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Saturday (Nov 28) that it had arrested 87 suspected drug offenders during an island-wide operation carried out between Nov 23 and 27.

Among the drugs seized during the operation were 1,118g of Ice, 764g of heroin, 149g of cannabis, 1g of ketamine, 1,415g of new psychoactive substances (NPS), 77 ecstasy tablets, 155 Erimin-5 tablets, two LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and five bottles and a packet containing liquid believed to be liquid methamphetamine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The drugs seized are estimated to be worth close to S$400,000,” CNB said. “The youngest arrested in this island-wide operation is a 16-year-old Singaporean male suspected drug abuser.”

The operation took place in areas such as Aljunied, Boon Lay and Buangkok.

DRUGS CONCEALED IN SKINCARE PRODUCT PACKAGING

In one case on Nov 23, CNB officers arrested four people in the vicinity of Sumang Lane and Pasir Panjang Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 39-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in the area around Sumang Lane, and a 46-year-old women, a Singapore permanent resident, was apprehended when she returned to the man’s residence in the same estate.

A search was conducted and a total of 15 packets containing about 339g of Ice, seven ecstasy tablets and 90 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from the unit, said CNB.

Also seized in the raid of the residential unit were the five bottles and one packet of suspected liquid methamphetamine, which were concealed in skincare product packaging.

Advertisement

Bottles containing liquid believed to be liquid methamphetamine concealed in skincare product packaging recovered in the vicinity of Sumang Lane during a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation on Nov 23, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

“In a follow-up operation, CNB officers raided an industrial unit in the vicinity of Pasir Panjang Road, and arrested a 47-year-old Singaporean male and a 28-year-old female foreign national therein,” CNB said.

"A total of 0.1g of Ice and 60 Erimin-5 tablets were seized from the 47-year-old male, and about 1g of Ice was later recovered from his residence in the vicinity of Balestier Road."

TWO CHILDREN PRESENT DURING ARRESTS

In another case, also on Nov 23, two men and two women aged between 19 and 29 were arrested at a residential unit in the Lengkok Bahru area. All are Singaporeans.

A total of six packets containing about 3g of Ice were recovered in the unit.

Two young children were present while the arrests were made, and are now in the custody of a next-of-kin.

"The 5-year-old son of the 26-year-old female, and the 4-month-old son of the 19-year-old female were also present during the arrest," said CNB.

"Preliminary investigations showed that the 19-year-old female had brought her 4-month-old infant to visit the unit, and later abused drugs along with the 29-year-old male and 26-year-old male in the unit."

STOREROOM HIDDEN BEHIND FALSE WALL

In a third case, on Nov 26, CNB officers arrested three Singaporeans - two men and a woman - aged between 24 and 25 in the vicinity of Edgefield Plains.

One of the suspects was found hiding in a concealed storeroom, and was arrested after a struggle.

A storeroom behind a false wall detected by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers in the vicinity of Edgefield Plains on Nov 26, 2020, where a 25-year-old Singaporean male suspect was hiding. (Photo: CNB)

“During the search of the unit, CNB officers detected a storeroom behind a false wall. Officers moved in swiftly and arrested a 25-year-old Singaporean male who was hiding in the storeroom.

“The (man) had put up a struggle to resist arrest, and necessary force was used to subdue him."

Packets of Ice and cannabis seized in the vicinity of Edgefield Plains during a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation on Nov 26, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

In addition to 631g of Ice, 113g of cannabis and 16 ecstasy tablets, officers also seized S$25,393 in cash at the unit.

"Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing," CNB said.