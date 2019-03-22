88 drug offenders arrested, S$74,000 worth of drugs seized in islandwide operation

SINGAPORE: Eighty-eight drug offenders were arrested in a four-day islandwide operation that concluded on Friday (Mar 22), said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release.

Drugs worth an estimated S$74,000 were also seized in the raids.

Advertisement

CNB said the operation, which started on Monday morning, covered areas including Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Chai Chee, Eunos, Sembawang, Tampines and Yishun.

In one case, a 22-year-old suspected drug trafficker and two suspected abusers, aged 31 and 33, were arrested at a private apartment around Jalan Loyang Besar on Thursday, the release stated.

About 267g of Ice, 25g of ketamine, 48g of cannabis, 10g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), 180 Erimin-5 tablets, 96 Ecstasy tablets and four bottles of liquid suspected to contain Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), were also recovered from the apartment.

In total, 428g of Ice, 230g of heroin, 138g of NPS, 61g of cannabis, 29g of ketamine, 180 Erimin-5 tablets, 107 Ecstasy tablets, 60ml of methadone and the four bottles of suspected GHB were seized over the four days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities said investigations into the suspects’ drug activities are ongoing.