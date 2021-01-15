89 arrested in islandwide drug bust including 16-year-old girl

SINGAPORE: A total of 89 people were arrested in an islandwide drug bust from Jan 11 to Jan 15, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Jan 15).

The youngest person arrested was a 16-year-old girl, a suspected drug abuser.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers seized about 680g of heroin, 113g of Ice, 25g of cannabis and 109g of new psychoactive substances. The haul also included eight Ecstasy tablets, 11 Erimin-5 tablets and two bottles of methadone.



The drugs are estimated to have a street value of S$15,000.



The operation covered Chai Chee, Choa Chu Kang, Toa Payoh and Woodlands, among others, CNB said.



COUPLE ARRESTED IN FRONT OF THEIR CHILDREN



Advertisement

Advertisement

A Singaporean couple in their thirties were arrested on Jan 11 in front of their children, a 5-year-old and 6-year-old, who have been placed in the custody of a next-of-kin.



Drug paraphernalia were recovered from the family’s home at Tampines Street 21.



Preliminary investigations revealed the couple would abuse drugs together in their home and had last done this the night before their arrest, CNB said.



Offensive weapons, including an extendable baton and karambit knife, seized in the vicinity of Kellock Road during a CNB operation on Jan 13, 2021. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Advertisement

ONE ARRESTED, DRUGS AND WEAPONS SEIZED at KELLOCK ROAD



A total of about 551g of heroin, 76g of Ice, eight Ecstasy tablets and 10 Erimin-5 tablets were seized from a 41-year-old Singaporean man was who was arrested in the vicinity of Kellock Road on Jan 13.



Officers also seized cash amounting to S$12,000, and a sword, a karambit knife and various drug paraphernalia were recovered from his vehicle.



The man was later taken to his "hideout" in the same vicinity, where more offensive weapons including an extendable baton and two knuckle dusters, as well as various drug paraphernalia were found, said CNB.



0.3g of Ice concealed in a wireless earphones casing, recovered from the vicinity of Merpati Road during a CNB operation on Jan 11, 2021. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

HOMES IN ALJUNIED CRESCENT RAIDED



On the morning of Jan 11, officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Aljunied Crescent and arrested a 19-year-old man.

A search was conducted and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

In a follow-up operation, a 22-year-old woman was arrested in the vicinity of Merpati Road. A packet containing about 0.3g of Ice, which was concealed in a wireless earphones case, was recovered.

Joints of vegetable matter, believed to contain controlled drugs, weighing 6.9g recovered from a residential unit in the vicinity of Merpati Road during a CNB operation on Jan 11, 2021. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

A separate group of officers then raided another residential unit in the vicinity and arrested an 18-year-old man, from whom they recovered a knife.

A total of 1g of Ice, 23 joints of vegetable matter believed to contain controlled drugs weighing 6.9g and various drug paraphernalia were seized.​​​​​​​

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.