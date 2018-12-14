9 caught with contraband cigarettes in Yishun and Sengkang

SINGAPORE: Nine people have been caught with duty-unpaid cigarettes in two operations in Yishun and Sengkang, said Singapore Customs in a Facebook post on Thursday (Dec 13).

The raids, conducted together with the Housing and Development Board (HDB), took place on Dec 6 and 11.

The offenders were issued fines ranging from S$500 to S$1,900.

Another suspect is being investigated after being caught with duty-unpaid liquor.

One person was caught with duty-unpaid alcohol during the operations. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Customs)

The Facebook post also said that some HDB units were found to be overcrowded.

Singapore Customs said they will continue working with government agencies to deal with activities involving duty-unpaid cigarettes in Singapore.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes were found during the operations. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Customs)

The fine for a first-time offender found to have up to one packet of duty-unpaid cigarettes is S$500. Repeat offenders and those caught with more than one packet will be given heavier penalties.



Singapore Customs urged the public to report Activities involving duty-unpaid cigarettes by calling their hotline at 1800-2330000, emailing customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg or using the Customs@SG mobile app.



