9 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 9 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Feb 15).

All the infections were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary update.

No locally transmitted cases were reported in the community or in foreign worker dormitories.



This is the third consecutive day with no COVID-19 community cases.



Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, said MOH.

An imported COVID-19 case reported on Sunday was not placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.



The 28-year-old Dutch national, a short-term visit pass holder who is in the country for a work project, had arrived from the Netherlands on Feb 10 and tested negative for COVID-19.



The man was subsequently on a "controlled itinerary", which was "largely limited to his place of work on a vessel docked in Singapore and his accommodation", said MOH.



As part of MOH's regular testing of such travellers, he was tested again on Feb 12 and his test result came back positive for COVID-19.



"He was asymptomatic at the time of testing, but developed a fever on Feb 13. His serology test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection," the ministry said.



Given his recent travel history, MOH said the man has been classified as an imported case.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,809 COVID-19 cases, with 29 fatalities.



