9 precincts join pilot scheme to enliven districts: URA

SINGAPORE: Nine precincts will participate in an Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) pilot programme to inject new life into districts and public spaces, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong announced on Monday (Sep 17).



Speaking at the Place Management Seminar 2018, Mr Wong said that the public can look forward to more vibrant districts and attractive public spaces as a result of these new precincts becoming part of the Business Improvement District (BID) programme.



"To stage great experiences, we need place-makers - to turn generic spaces to authentic experiences that engage people and make them want to spend time and come back again," said Mr Wong.



"Successful place management can also bring the community together, allowing them to develop shared memories and build meaningful connections.

"That’s the key in making a city special, distinctive and endearing, both for Singaporeans and visitors."



The nine precincts which will be part of the project are China Place, City Hall, Jurong Gateway, Kampong Glam, Marina Bay, Marina Centre, Paya Lebar, Raffles Place and Tanjong Pagar.



"These precincts represent a good mix of different precinct profiles - you have the historic district, the civic district and mixed-used precincts both within and outside the city centre," added Mr Wong.



With the proposed new initiatives, train concierges and doormen are to become ambassadors for "hidden finds" at City Hall, there could be car-free zones at Tanjong Pagar on weekends and festive light-ups at Chinatown will be extended to China Place. At Paya Lebar, there will be festival celebrations and heritage trails to reflect its Malay and Peranakan heritage.



Stakeholders submitted a preliminary business plan, outlined proposed initiatives as well as the proposed membership fees to be collected from the business and property owners to fund the proposals in September last year, said the URA in a press release.



A total of nine submissions were received, and all were selected to participate in the BID programme.



They will join Singapore's first pilot BID, Singapore River One, which was formed last year by stakeholders from Boat Quay, Clarke Quay and Robertson Quay. It implemented initiatives such as the Singapore River Festival and a car-free zone in Circular Road.



Precincts selected to participate in the BID programme were required to develop detailed business plans and get at least 51 per cent support from stakeholders within their respective precincts to form BIDs.



To help pilot BIDs kickstart their efforts, the Government will co-fund collected membership fees, capped at S$500,000 per year for four years.