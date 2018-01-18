9-year-old boy injured in Geylang East accident

SINGAPORE: A 9-year-old boy was injured after he was hit by a car at Geylang East Ave 1 on Wednesday (Jan 17).

Police said they were alerted at about 3.50pm to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian.

Channel NewsAsia understands the boy was hit by the vehicle when he was using a zebra crossing, and became trapped underneath the car.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the child was taken to KK Hospital.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the boy, who was conscious when taken to the hospital, is still warded but in a stable condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

