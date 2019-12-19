90-minute show with fireworks for Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2020

SINGAPORE: The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2020 will return to usher in another new year with an extended 90-minute show featuring fireworks.



The multi-sensory musical show - titled 2019: A Space Odyssey - features synchronised fireworks, pyrotechnics and 3D surround sound accompanied by performance acts by unicyclists, ballet dancers and fire performers, event presenter Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a press release on Thursday (Dec 19).



Mediacorp’s Let’s Celebrate 2020 countdown concert will take place at The Promontory.

It will showcase about a hundred of Singaporean dance, music and fashion talents, including Jasmine Sokko, the first home-grown artist to win Best Southeast Asia Act at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Also performing are local musicians Aisyah Aziz, Benjamin Kheng and rocker Ramli Sarip.

Mediacorp artistes including Ayden Sng, Daryl-Ann, Jarrell Huang and Fang Rong will also be there for a special performance.



Starting from 7pm, the event will be free for the public.

The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2020 will also feature the Build a Dream initiative, a collective effort to support the less fortunate in fulfilling their dreams and personal development.



Artwork created by beneficiaries of local schools, welfare organisations and social services will be transformed into a series of light projections beamed onto the facades of the Fullerton Hotel Singapore, ArtScience Museum and the Merlion.

The projections will be displayed in the evenings between Dec 26 and Dec 31.

The night of activities will culminate in a eight minute-long fireworks display at the stroke of midnight to bring in the new decade.

Other activities and events will be hosted across various partner event hubs around Marina Bay and Civic District. The full list of events:

Build a Dream light projection shows on key landmarks around the bay

Mediacorp's Let's Celebrate 2020 countdown concert at The Promontory, free to the public

VOMG Rock Band NYE Party at the Singapore Flyer showcasing energetic rock medleys

The Great Circus of Europe presented by Uncle Ringo, bringing international circus performers

Esplanade Presents Come Together outdoor performances by local acts at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre

Starlight at The Lawn, a family-oriented activity centre that has food, bouncy castles, live performaces and more

STAR ISLAND Singapore bringing a fireworks display set against the Singapore city skyline

Unwind @ Civic District, which will feature a pet zone with various programmes and contests and Eats & Beats, an area to enjoy food and music

New Year’s Eve @ Asian Civilisations Museum will feature the special exhibition Living with Ink: The Collection of Dr Tan Tsze Chor

The Philharmonic Orchesta will perform a countdown concert at Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall

An exhibition displaying the works of local photographer Marjorie Doggett at The Arts House