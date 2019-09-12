Nearly 100 reports of scams involving fake Lazada, Shopee lucky draws: Police

SINGAPORE: At least 90 police reports have been lodged as of August this year on scams involving fake Lazada and Shopee lucky draws.



The police said in a news release on Thursday (Sep 12) that the total amount cheated was at least S$107,000 in the reports received between January and August.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In these cases, the victims were contacted by scammers who were impersonating their friends or followers on Facebook and Instagram.



The scammers ask the victims for their contact numbers and for images of their credit or debit cards on the pretext of helping them to sign up for lucky draws that they claimed were conducted by Lazada and Shopee.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Victims were also told to share the One-Time Password (OTP) that they received.



The victims realised that they were cheated after they discovered unauthorised card transactions on their accounts.



The police said that they have verified that there are no such lucky draws by Lazada and Shopee.



Separately, the police said that scammers impersonating the victims’ friends on Facebook have also been known to ask victims for their mobile numbers and Grab OTP.



“After providing the scammers with the 6-digit verification code, the victim would then lose access to his or her Grab account, which would then be used by the scammers to purchase Razer Gold, a form of virtual credits for online games,” the police said.



This screengrab shows a notification a victim may receive from Shopee. (Image: Singapore Police Force)

The police advised members of the public to beware of unusual requests from strangers and their social media contacts.



“Be wary of claims that you have won a prize, especially if you have not participated in any campaign or lucky draw.

"Always verify the authenticity of the request by contacting your friend, but do not do so through the social media platform as the account might have been taken over by scammers," the police said.



Members of the public should also not transfer money or give out their personal or financial information and OTP to anyone, including family and friends.

